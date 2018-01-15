Coffee County Basketball Splits with Shelbyville on Monday Night

The Coffee County CHS basketball teams hit the road on Monday night to Shelbyville, moving up Tuesday’s scheduled game to try to avoid bad weather. Playing before a sparse crowd at Shelbyville, the Raiders and Lady Raiders earned a split against their district rivals. The Lady Raiders fell on a last second 3 point shot 53 to 50 while the Red Raiders struggled with consistency but slugged out a 47 to 34 win.
Eleven turnovers in the first half put the Lady Raiders down 10 points at the half. Coffee County made the necessary adjustments at the half to erase the deficit and take a 3 point lead into the 4th quarter and set up a furious finish.
With the game tied with 28 seconds remaining, Shelbyville hit a basket to take a 49 to 47 lead. Jacey Vaughn drained a huge First National Bank 3 point basket with 6 seconds left to put Coffee County on top 50 to 49. But a foul on Coffee County allowed Shelbyville to tie the game with 1.6 seconds remaining in the game. Coffee County turned the ball over on the inbounds play and Shelbyville had one final chance with 4 tenths of a second remaining. Shelbyville’s Jenna Holt hit a huge 3 pointer as the horn sounded to give the Eaglettes the stunning win.
Bella Vinson led Coffee County in scoring with 18 points. Abby Morgan added 12 points as she was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Vaughn finished with 11 points. The loss drops the Lady Raiders to 16 and 2 on the season and 4 and 1 in district play.
The Red Raiders struggled with consistency in the boys’ game in the district win. Coffee County went on a 6 to 0 run late in the 1st period to build a 5 point lead over Shelbyville and never trailed again. Poor shooting and sloppy play prevented the Red Raiders from putting the scrappy Eagles away until late in the 4th quarter.
Darius Rozier led Coffee County in scoring with 14 points while De’Aaron Rozier added 10 points. Garrett Booth and A.J. Rollman each added 5 points as Rollman chipped in 8 rebounds to be named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. The win improves the Raiders record to 12 and 4 overall and 5 and 0 in district play.
Coffee County will hit the road on Friday when they travel to Lawrenceburg. The girls’ game against Lawrence County will tip off at 6 PM. Thunder Radio begins live coverage at 5:50 PM with the Powers Storage Pregame Show.
Download the game broadcasts at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/