Coffee County Basketball Splits with Huntland on Saturday Night

In the girls’ game; Coffee County shooting woes early on, coupled with a 15 point first quarter by Huntland’s Ali Golden, put the Lady Raiders in an 11 point hole after the first quarter. The Lady Raiders battled back to cut that lead to 5 in the 3rd quarter, only to see Huntland’s outside shooting push the deficit to 11 with 6 minutes remaining. From that point, Coffee County held Huntland scoreless for the next 5 minutes as they cut the deficit to 3 points with 61 seconds left in the game. Missed shots at the rim by Coffee County and made free throws by Huntland allowed the Lady Hornets to pull away in the final minute for the win.
The Lady Raiders were led in scoring by Abby Morgan who finished with 20 points as she was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Alliyah Williams finished with 9 points and Aerial Williams finished with 7 as the sister duo combined for 9 points in the 4th quarter. In the boys’ game, Coffee County never trailed as they jumped out to a lead in the 1st quarter before outscoring Huntland 20 to 7 in the 2nd quarter to put the game out of reach. Twelve different Red Raiders scored as all the Coffee County starters were able to rest the entire 4th quarter in the dominating win. Even while playing every player on his roster Saturday night, Coach Micah Williams saw his Red Raiders outscore Huntland in every period to capture their 16th win on the year.
The Red Raiders were led in scoring by Stephen Sullivan who finished with 11 points earning the Crazy Daisies player of the game honor. Grant Sadler finished with 9 points while Garrett Eldridge, Darius Rozier and A.J. Rollman each added 7 points.
Coffee County is back in action on Monday afternoon when Columbia visits “The Patch” for a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday matinee. The JV games will begin at 1 PM with the girls’ varsity game set to tip off at 4:00 PM. As usual, Thunder Radio will bring you all the action. Our live coverage begins at 3:50 with the Powers Storage Pregame Show.