Coffee County Basketball Splits with Franklin County on Tuesday Night

Hitting the road for the first time in 4 weeks, the Coffee County Raiders and Lady Raiders failed to capture their 10th straight doubleheader sweep on Tuesday night in Winchester. The Lady Raiders shot lights out in a 64 to 24 win. The Red Raiders ran into an equally hot shooting Franklin County team as they fell 70 to 64.
In the girls’ game Coffee County drained 12 baskets from behind the 1st National Bank 3 point line to coast to their 11th district win of the year. After a slow start, the Lady Raiders stepped on the gas as they scored 38 points in final 12 minutes of the first half. Abby Morgan led all scorers as she had 27 points on the night including 5 three point baskets to be named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Bella Vinson finished with 10 points and Jacey Vaughn added 8 as Coffee County won their 25th game of the season.
In the boys’ game, Franklin County hit 7 field goals from distance, including 6 in the second half to hand the Raiders their first defeat since December. Darius Rozier battled foul trouble to finish with a team high 21 points. Harley Hinshaw battled a bloody nose to add 12 points as he was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Jaxon Vaughn came off the bench to chip in 11 points.
The Raiders and Lady Raiders will hit the road on Thursday to take on Shelbyville in Horse Country. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM; Thunder Radio’s live coverage will begin with the Powers Storage pregame show at 5:50.