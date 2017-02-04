Coffee County Basketball Splits with Franklin County on Friday Night

The Lady Raiders led the entire game as they jumped out to an 8 to 0 lead in the first 4 minutes of the game. Turnovers by each team slowed the pace down before Coffee County was able to pull out to a 10 point lead in the 2nd quarter and hold off the Rebelettes in the second half.
The Lady Raiders were led in scoring by Aerial Williams who had 17 points as she was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Holli Smithson, Jacey Vaughn and Abby Morgan all added 7 points. The win improves the Lady Raiders record to 17 and 6 overall and 7 and 4 in district play. The win also guarantees a 3rd place finish for the Lady Raiders in the district standings.The Red Raiders and Rebels once again engaged in another exciting back and forth nail biter. Coffee County opened up strong as they grabbed a 1st quarter lead before a trio of Franklin County 3 pointers in the 2nd quarter gave the Rebels a 24 to 23 lead at the half. In the second half, Franklin County opened up the half on a 10 to 0 run. Coffee County managed to battle back to pull even in the 4th quarter but a last second shot would not fall for the Raiders to force an overtime period.
The Red Raiders were led in scoring by Grant Sadler who had 14 points as he was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Stephen Sullivan added 13 points while Tyrese McGee and Darius Rozier each finished with 7. The loss drops Coffee County to 19 and 7 overall and 6 and 5 in district play. It also sets up a 3 way tie at third place in the standings between Lincoln County, Coffee County and Franklin County with 1 week remaining in the regular season.
Coffee County is back at home on Tuesday night when they host Grundy County at the Patch. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM; Thunder Radio will bring you all the action beginning at 5:50 with the Powers Storage pregame show.