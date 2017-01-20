Coffee County Basketball Splits at Shelbyville on Friday Night

Turnovers and missed shots at the rim doomed the Lady Raiders bid to upset district leading Shelbyville. Coffee County turned the ball over more than 20 times in the game including 3 times in the final minute. Coffee County raced out to a 12 to 6 lead after the first quarter, but the Eaglettes closed the gap to 1 at the intermission. A back and forth 2nd half saw the lead change hands five times before Shelbyville went ahead with 3:55 remaining in the game. Coffee County trailed by 3 points with 38 seconds remaining but 3 straight turnovers let Shelbyville escape with the win and the season sweep over the Lady Raiders.
Jacey Vaughn led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 8 points. Alliyah Williams and Holli Smithson each added 7 points and Aerial Williams chipped in 6 points. Vaughn, who hit 6 free throws in the first quarter, was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. The loss snapped a 4 game district winning streak for the Lady Raiders and dropped Coffee County’s record to 14 and 5 overall and 4 and 3 in district play.Leading by 2 points with 4 and a half minutes to go in the first half, it appeared that the Red Raiders were going to have their hands full with a determined Eagles squad looking for their first win of the year. Coffee County turned up the defensive pressure and closed the half out on a 16 to 4 run to carry a 14 point lead into the half. In the second half, Coffee County used solid defense and effective ball movement to squash any hopes of a Shelbyville rally.
Stephen Sullivan was the leading scorer for the Raiders as he had 14 points to lead a Raider attack that saw 4 players finish in double figures and 12 players tally points in the game. Tyrese McGee finished with 11 points while DeAaron Rozier and Garrett Eldridge finished with 10 points apiece. For his continued solid play, Sullivan earned the Crazy Daisies player of the game award. The win improves the Red Raiders to 18 and 4 overall and 5 and 2 in district play.
Coffee County is back at home on Tuesday night when Lawrence County invades the Joe Frank Patch Gym. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM. Thunder Radio will bring you live coverage beginning with the Powers Storage pregame show at 5:50.