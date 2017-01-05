Coffee County Basketball Returns to Hardwood Tonight

Tonight on Thunder Radio will be Coffee County Central High School basketball as the Raiders and Lady Raiders will take on Columbia at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. Friday night is the 2nd district game of the week after Coffee County’s sweep over Lincoln County on Tuesday night. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM and Thunder Radio will bring you all the action. Our live coverage begins at 5:50 with the Char-El Apartments and Home Rental Pregame Show. The Lady Raiders will travel to Chattanooga on Saturday to take on Baylor. The varsity game is scheduled for 6 PM(EST) in the girls’ only contest.