Coffee County Basketball Returns to Court Tonight

Tonight, here on Thunder Radio, the Coffee County Central High School basketball teams return to the hardwood as the Red Raiders and Lady Raiders return to district action. Lincoln County will visit the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym tonight as the Raiders and Lady Raiders have a pair of district games this week. Tonight’s game begins a busy week of prep basketball coverage as the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series returns on Thursday night at the Coffee County Middle School. Lucky Knott will be on the call as the Raiders play host to Warren County at 6 PM. On Friday, it is high school basketball as Coffee County welcomes Columbia to “The Patch” for the 2nd district game of the week. High school basketball gets underway at 6 PM and Thunder Radio will bring you all the action. Our live coverage begins tonight at 5:50 with the Char-El Apartments and Home Rental Pregame Show.