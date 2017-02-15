Coffee County Basketball Opens Postseason Play on Friday Night

The Coffee County Red Raider and Lady Raider basketball teams open postseason play on Friday night and Thunder Radio is your exclusive home to hear all the action. The Lady Raiders will open tournament play against Tullahoma at 4 PM while the Red Raiders will take on Lincoln County at 8:30. Both games will be held at Franklin County High School.
The Lady Raiders have won both meetings this season against Tullahoma including a 57 to 36 victory last Friday at home on Senior Night. The Lady Raiders have won 4 straight in the rivalry with the Lady Cats and 11 of the last 15 meetings. Tullahoma advanced to Friday night’s game after a 73 to 39 win over Columbia in Tuesday night’s District 8AAA Play-In Game. The winner of Friday afternoon’s game will take on Lawrence County on Saturday afternoon at 5 PM at Franklin County in the semifinals. A win on Friday night also assures the winning team of a berth in the region tournament.
The Red Raiders take on a Lincoln County team that defeated Coffee County 62 to 57 on January 27th in Fayetteville. The Red Raiders trailed in that match up by 17 points before tying it in the 4th quarter. Coffee County won the first match up this year 58 to 38 on January 3rd. Coffee County and Lincoln County tied for 4th place in the district regular season. Lincoln County earned the 4th seed as a result of a tiebreaker. The winner of Friday afternoon’s game will take on top seeded Columbia on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 PM at Franklin County in the semifinals. A win on Friday night also assures the winning team of a berth in the region tournament.
Thunder Radio will bring you the broadcast of all of Coffee County’s postseason games. We will begin each broadcast with the Powers Storage Pregame Show about 10 minutes before tip off. Yon can listen to the games on your radio at 107.9 FM and AM 1320. You can also bring you radio along with you to listen in the gym on fancast at 107.9 FM. You can listen online at WMSRradio.com and on the Tune-In Radio app, just search for WMSR. Or perhaps the best way to keep up with all the action is by downloading the Thunder Radio app for your smartphone. Just check out the Google Play or Apple stores for the free download.