Coffee County Basketball Hosts Tullahoma for Senior Night

Friday night the Coffee County CHS basketball teams will welcome their old rival Tullahoma to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. Friday night will be the final home game of the regular season for Coffee County and it will also be Senior Night. A capacity crowd is expected for the home finale.
Advance tickets will be on sale at the CHS office until 2 PM on Friday. Beat the rush and avoid the expected delay at the gate by getting your ticket early. Tickets are $6 for adults and all Coffee County fans are encouraged to wear Red. Coffee County CHS students who wear a red shirt and show their school issued ID will get in the game free.
Thunder Radio, the exclusive home of Coffee County sports, will be on hand to bring you the broadcast. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM, Thunder Radio’s live coverage will begin with the Powers Storage pregame show at 5:50.