Coffee County Basketball Gets Tuesday Sweep of Tullahoma

The Coffee County CHS basketball teams welcomed old rival Tullahoma to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym on Tuesday night. Playing before a huge and enthusiastic crowd, both Raider teams captured rivalry wins as each improved to 4 and 0 in district play. The Lady Raiders battled their way to a 47 to 30 win while the Red Raiders had to come from behind to win 45 to 42.
After a tight first period, Jacey Vaughn hit a huge 3 pointer to give the Lady Raiders a 3 point lead at the end of 1 period. Abby Morgan added a 3 pointer at the end of the half to stretch the lead to 12 going into the second half. The Lady Raiders stretched the lead to 22 points late in the 3rd quarter to coast to the win.
Jacey Vaughn and Abby Morgan led the Lady Raiders in scoring as each had 15 points. The juniors combined for all 12 first quarter points for Coffee County as they were named the Crazy Daisies co-players of the game. Bella Vinson added 13 points and 13 rebounds as the Lady Raiders improved to 16 and 1 on the season and 4 and 0 in district play.
The Red Raiders got off to perhaps their worst start of the year as Tullahoma rattled off 16 straight points to build an 18 to 4 lead after the first period. The Raiders battled back to cut the deficit to 3 points early in the 4th period but did not take their first lead until the final minute. Darius Rozier got a layup to put Coffee County on top 43 to 42 with 23 seconds left in the game. A De’Aaron Rozier steal and slam dunk with 4 seconds remaining put an exclamation point on the big win.
Darius finished with a game high 19 points, including 6 in the final period to be named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. De’Aaron added 9 points while Grey Riddle chipped in 6 points. The win improves the Raiders record to 11 and 4 overall and 4 and 0 in district games.
Coffee County will hit the road on Friday when they travel to Winchester. The girls’ game against Franklin County will tip off at 6 PM. Thunder Radio begins live coverage at 5:50 PM with the Powers Storage Pregame Show at 5:50.
