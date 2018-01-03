Coffee County Basketball Earns Split with Warren County

The Coffee County Raider and Lady Raider basketball teams welcomed Warren County to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym on Tuesday night as they opened the 2018 portion of their season. Both teams were looking to avenge losses from December 5th in McMinnville to Warren County. The Lady Raiders avenged their only loss of the season in a 49 to 31 win while the Red Raiders came up short in a 62 to 53 loss.
After falling behind early in the first matchup, Coffee County raced out to a 17 to 4 first quarter lead as they throttled the Lady Pioneers. The Lady Raider defense forced more than 20 turnovers as Coffee County improved to 14 and 1 on the year. Jenna Garretson was the leading scorer for Coffee County as she had 13 points. Abby Morgan added 12 points, with 10 of those coming in the first quarter. Bella Vinson, Jacey Vaughn and Ashley Starks each added 8 points. Morgan and Garretson were named the Crazy Daisies Co-Players of the Game.
In a back and forth boys’ game, Coffee County and Warren County were tied at 39 with 3:19 remaining in the 3rd quarter. From that point, Warren County went on a 9 to 0 run as they dominated the final 11 minutes in the win. Darius Rozier led the Raiders in scoring with 21 points as he was named the Crazy Daisies Player of the Game. DeAaron Rozier added 9 points while Garrett Booth and Andrew Mahaffey each chipped in 6. The loss drops Coffee County to 9 and 4 on the season.
Coffee County will be back at home on Friday night when they welcome district foe Lincoln County. The girls’ game will get underway at 6 PM and Thunder Radio will bring you all the action beginning with the Powers Storage Pregame Show at 5:50 PM.
Download the game broadcasts at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/