Coffee County Basketball District Tournament Pairings Set

With the conclusion of the District 8AAA basketball quarterfinal matchups on Tuesday night, Coffee County’s semifinals matchups have been set. The Lady Raiders will square off against 4th seeded Lincoln County in the semifinals on Thursday night at 6 PM at Lawrence County High School. The Lady Raiders won both meetings against the Lady Falcons this season. Coffee County needed a comeback to defeat Lincoln County 50 to 49 in Manchester on January 28th. The Lady Raiders won the January 4th matchup in Fayetteville 47 to 29.
The Red Raiders will square off against Lawrence County in their semifinal matchup on Friday. The Red Raiders captured wins in both matchups with the Wildcats this season. Coffee won 57 to 45 at Lawrenceburg on November 30th and 60 to 57 at home on January 18th.
The games both nights will tip off at 6 PM at Lawrence County High School. Thunder Radio will bring you live coverage of every Coffee County postseason game. As always, our live coverage will kick off 10 minutes before tip-off with the Chal-El Apartments & Home Rental/Powers Storage Pregame Show. For more than complete prep sports coverage, remember, nobody does sports like Thunder Radio!