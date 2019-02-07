Coffee County Basketball Closes out Regular Season with a Sweep at Shelbyville

The Coffee County basketball teams traveled to Shelbyville on Thursday night in the final regular season games of the year. The Lady Raiders completed their first unbeaten district season in 26 years with a 78 to 52 win over the Eaglettes. The Red Raiders reached the 10 district win plateau with a 49 to 38 victory.
The Lady Raiders started off red hot for the 3rd game in a row as they rolled out to a 20 to 11 lead after 1 quarter of play. After leading by 20 at the half, Coffee County outscored Shelbyville 18 to 7 in the 3rd quarter to ice their first perfect district season since 1993. Bella Vinson led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 21 points. Jacey Vaughn added 16 and Abby Morgan chipped in 13 as Coffee County won their 11th game in a row. Coffee County’s 3 seniors Abby Morgan, Chloe Spry and Jacey Vaughn were named the Crazy Daisies co-players of the game.
The Red Raiders struggled with Shelbyville for 3 full quarters as they were hampered by turnovers and missed free throws. Tied at 30 entering the 4th quarter, Coffee County scored 12 of the first 15 points in the final frame to get their first real cushion in the game. Darius Rozier led the Raiders in scoring with 14 points, including 8 in the 4th quarter. Connor Shemwell came off the bench to net 11 points and Kyle Farless added 10 points for the Raiders. Seniors Chase Simpkins, Darius Rozier, Harley Hinshaw and Andrew Mahaffey were named the Crazy Daisies co-players of the game.
The Lady Raiders close out the season with a record of 26 and 3 overall and 12 and 0 in district play. The Red Raiders finish with a mark of 18 and 5, 10 and 2 in district play. The Lady Raiders will open the district tournament play on Thursday, February 14th at 6 PM at Lawrence County after a first round bye. The Red Raiders also get a first round bye as they open tournament play on Friday, February 15th at 6 PM at Lawrence County as well. The district finals and consolation will be held on Saturday, February 16th. As always, Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action.