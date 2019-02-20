Coffee County Basketball Begins Region Play at Home on Friday

With the conclusion of the District 7AAA basketball tournament on Tuesday night, the opponents for the Coffee County CHS basketball teams have been set. The Lady Raiders will host Stewarts Creek in a region basketball game on Friday at 7:00. The Red Raiders will host Riverdale in their region game on Saturday also at 7:00.
Tickets will be $6 for each night. The Coffee County athletic department will pre-sell tickets at the CHS Main Office on Thursday and Friday until 2:00. Only TACA (with ID) and TSSAA passes will be accepted. Employee badges, Renaissance Cards, and Season Passes will not get you into the game. There are no student discounted tickets. No other passes will be honored at the gate due to TSSAA regulations.