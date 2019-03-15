Coffee County Baseball Team Gets Road Win at Marshall County

The Coffee County CHS baseball team traveled to Lewisburg on Friday to take on non-district foe Marshall County. After building a 6 run lead going into the bottom of the 6th inning, the Red Raiders saw Marshall County rally to tie the game in the bottom of the 6th inning. Coffee County rallied for a run in the top of the 8th to capture a 7 to 6 win.
Leading off the 7th inning, Lane Spry laced a double to centerfield. After being sacrificed to 3rd base, Spry scored on an RBI groundout by Griffin Meeker. Meeker came on to pitch in the bottom of the 8th to get the save. The Red Raiders were held to only 5 hits on the game Hayden Skipper led the Raiders in hitting as he had 3 singles, 2 walks and scored 3 times.
The Red Raiders return to the field on Tuesday when they jump back into district action at home. Coffee County will play host to Lincoln in the first of a 2 game series. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action. Lucky Knott will be on the call with the first pitch set for 6 PM.