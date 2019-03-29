Coffee County Baseball Splits Friday Games at Murfreesboro Tournament

The Coffee County Central High School baseball team traveled to Stewarts Creek for a doubleheader as part of the Riverdale Warrior Spring Classic on Friday. The Red Raiders split the 2 games on the day as they opened the doubleheader with a 12 to 5 loss to Spring Hill. They closed out the day with a 6 to 4 win over Bradley High School out of Hilliard, Ohio.
In the opener, Coffee County entered the 6th inning leading 5 to 3 but saw Spring Hill plate 7 runs to build a lead they would not surrender. The Red Raiders finished the game with 5 hits including 3 doubles. Hayden Skipper, Harley Hinshaw and Braden Brown all had doubles. Brown finished with 2 RBI and a walk.
In the day’s second game, Coffee County surrendered 4 runs in the bottom of the first inning before rebounding with 3 runs in the 2nd inning. The Raiders tied the game in the 6th inning and got a pair of runs in the 7th to take the win. Lane Spry had the game winning RBI in the 7th as he singled home Kael McCall who had a 2 out double. Bryson Hullett finished with a single, a double a walk and an RBI. Griffin Meeker went the distance on the mound to get the win as he gave up 2 earned runs and struck out 3.
Coffee County will travel to Smyrna on Saturday for a doubleheader at Smyrna High School on the last day of the Riverdale Warrior Spring Classic. The Red Raiders will take on Knights’ Academy beginning at 12:30 PM followed by a 3:00 PM game against Smyrna.