Coffee County Baseball Season Ends in District Tournament at Tullahoma

The Coffee County CHS baseball team opened up postseason play on Wednesday night in Tullahoma. In the district tournament play-in game you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Raider bats were ice cold against a hot hitting Tullahoma team. Coffee County was held to 1 hit in a 13 to 1 loss.
Coffee County got on the board first in the top of the 1st inning when Hayden Skipper walked, advanced to second on a balk by the Tullahoma pitcher, stole 3rd base and scored on a throwing error. Tullahoma loaded the bases in the bottom of the first as Skipper pitched out of the jam allowing only 1 run. After leaving 2 runners on in the 1st and 2nd inning, Tullahoma exploded to score 8 runs in the 3rd inning on 6 hits as they also got the benefit of 3 Red Raider errors. The Wildcats finished the game with 15 hits
Coffee County managed just one hit on the night as Owen Neel got a 2 out single in the 2nd inning before being stranded. With the hit, Neel was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. The loss ends the season for the Red Raiders who won 7 of their last 10 games. They finish the year with a record of 13 and 19.
