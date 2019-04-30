Coffee County Baseball Rallies to Beat Riverdale

The Coffee County CHS baseball team hit the road on Monday for a battle with region foe Riverdale. A huge 4th inning by Coffee County lifted the Raiders to the win. Coffee County won by a final score of 6 to 4.
Trailing 2 to nothing entering the 4th inning, Coffee County sent 11 batters to the plate scoring 6 runs to take control of the contest. The Raiders pieced together 5 hits, a pair of walks and a Riverdale error in the frame highlighted by a Harley Hinshaw double and a 2 RBI single from Owen Neel. Coffee County outhit Riverdale 10 to 7 in the game led by Griffin Meeker who had 3 singles and 2 RBI. Zach Milan pitched 4 innings to get the victory, Meeker and Braden Brown finished up as Brown got the save.
The Red Raiders close out the regular season on Tuesday when they travel to Cookeville to take on the Cavaliers. First pitch is set for 6 PM. The Red Raiders will open up District tournament play on Wednesday when they travel to Tullahoma to take on the Wildcats. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast. First pitch will be at 6 PM, Lucky Knott will begin live coverage with the pregame show at 5:50.