Coffee County Baseball Hands Out Postseason Awards

The Red Raiders held their 2019 Baseball banquet on Tuesday night to celebrate the season and recognize its players. Head coach David Martin with assistant coaches Matt Shepherd, Parker Gunn and Steve Wilder presided over the event. Below is a list of the night’s award recipients:
Varsity MVP – Hayden Skipper
Varsity Offensive POY – Skylar Bratcher
Varsity Co-Defensive POY – Bryson Hullet
Varsity Co-Defensive POY – Lane Spry
Varsity Pitcher of the Year – Harley Hinshaw
Red Raider Leadership Award – Kael McCall
2019 All District 8 AAA Team – Hayden Skipper, Skylar Bratcher
JV MVP – Trey Rogers
JV Offensive POY – Wyatt Nugent
JV Defensive POY – Luke Beachboard
JV Pitcher of the Year – Jacob Sherrill
JV Player Most Improved – Caleb Brewer