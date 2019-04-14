«

Coffee County Baseball Goes 3 & 1 in Weekend Tournament

Skylar Bratcher of Coffee County CHS baseball

The Coffee County Central High School baseball team finished with a 3 and 1 record in the Grundy County Invitational Tournament this weekend.  Playing a pair of games at Sequatchie County High School on Friday, and a pair of games at Grundy County High School on Saturday, the Raiders ended the tournament on a 3 game winning streak.

Coffee County opened tournament play on Friday against South Pittsburg, the Red Raiders were held to 4 hits by the Pirate pitching staff in a 7 to 2 loss.  Skylar Bratcher had a pair of singles and scored a run for the Red Raiders.  Kael McCall had an RBI double for Coffee County.

Despite getting outhit in Friday’s nightcap, the Red Raiders grabbed a 7 to 2 win over Community.  Griffin Meeker tossed a complete game as he scattered 8 hits while surrendering only 1 earned run.  Bratcher again led the Raiders in hitting as he had a double and 2 singles while driving in 3 runs.  Lane Spry added a pair of singles while driving in 2 runs.

On Saturday, Coffee County got off to a red hot start with a 4 run 2st inning.  Kyle Farless had a 2 RBI single as they big hit in the frame as he finished with 3 singles and drove in 3 runs.  Owen Neel added a double and 2 RBI.  Braden Brown went the distance on the mound as he struck out 6 while allowing just 5 hits as Coffee County won 12 to 1.

Coffee County got off to another red hot start in the final game as they grabbed a 7 to 4 win against the Titans out of Huntsville.  Hayden Skipper led off the game with a homerun which highlighted a 3 run 1st inning.   Skipper finished with 3 hits.  Lane Spry added 2 singles and 3 RBI.

The Red Raiders return to the diamond on Tuesday when they return to Powers Field for a district matchup with Franklin County.  First pitch is set for 6 PM.