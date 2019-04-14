Coffee County Baseball Goes 3 & 1 in Weekend Tournament

The Coffee County Central High School baseball team finished with a 3 and 1 record in the Grundy County Invitational Tournament this weekend. Playing a pair of games at Sequatchie County High School on Friday, and a pair of games at Grundy County High School on Saturday, the Raiders ended the tournament on a 3 game winning streak.
Coffee County opened tournament play on Friday against South Pittsburg, the Red Raiders were held to 4 hits by the Pirate pitching staff in a 7 to 2 loss. Skylar Bratcher had a pair of singles and scored a run for the Red Raiders. Kael McCall had an RBI double for Coffee County.
Despite getting outhit in Friday’s nightcap, the Red Raiders grabbed a 7 to 2 win over Community. Griffin Meeker tossed a complete game as he scattered 8 hits while surrendering only 1 earned run. Bratcher again led the Raiders in hitting as he had a double and 2 singles while driving in 3 runs. Lane Spry added a pair of singles while driving in 2 runs.
On Saturday, Coffee County got off to a red hot start with a 4 run 2st inning. Kyle Farless had a 2 RBI single as they big hit in the frame as he finished with 3 singles and drove in 3 runs. Owen Neel added a double and 2 RBI. Braden Brown went the distance on the mound as he struck out 6 while allowing just 5 hits as Coffee County won 12 to 1.
Coffee County got off to another red hot start in the final game as they grabbed a 7 to 4 win against the Titans out of Huntsville. Hayden Skipper led off the game with a homerun which highlighted a 3 run 1st inning. Skipper finished with 3 hits. Lane Spry added 2 singles and 3 RBI.
The Red Raiders return to the diamond on Tuesday when they return to Powers Field for a district matchup with Franklin County. First pitch is set for 6 PM.