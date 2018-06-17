Coffee County Baseball Goes 1 and 1 on Friday in Crethan Hansert Tournament

The Coffee County Red Raider 17U baseball team finished up play on Friday in the 14th annual Crethan Hansert Memorial Baseball Tournament. The Red Raiders finished the day with a win and a loss. Coffee County finished the tournament with a record of 2 and 2.
Coffee County opened the day with a 9 to 5 loss to Marshall County. Coffee County jumped out to a 1 to 0 lead in the first inning only to see the Tigers score 3 runs in the bottom of the first to take a lead they would not surrender. Marshall County built the lead to 5 to 1 before Coffee County could bounce back. The Raiders scored runs in the 4th, 5th and 6th innings but could not keep up with Marshall County. Skylar Bratcher led Coffee County in hitting with a single, a double and 3 runs scored. Owen Neel had a single, a double and an RBI. Ryan Stephens had 2 singles and 2 RBI.
Coffee County finished the day and the tournament with a 4 to 1 win over Grundy County. After a scoreless 3 innings, the Red Raiders broke free for 3 runs in the 4th inning. With one out, Griffin Meeker ripped a single up the middle. A Yellow Jacket error, a single by Owen Neel and a 2 RBI double from Ryan Stephens saw Coffee County build a 3 to 0 lead. Braden Brown hit an RBI double in the 4th to drive home Gage Edwards for the Raiders 4th run. Neel finished the game with a pair of singles.
The 17U Raiders travel to Coalmont on Tuesday for a game with Grundy County. First pitch is set for 5 PM. The Red Raiders visit Lincoln County on Wednesday for a 4 PM game.. The 15U Raider team will be at home on Wednesday night to play host to Shelbyville. That game will get underway at 5 PM at Powers Field.