Coffee County Baseball Falls to Tullahoma

The Coffee County CHS baseball team returned to district play on Tuesday night in Tullahoma. The Red Raiders tangled with their old rival the Wildcats at Grider Stadium. A 3 run 5th inning by Tullahoma was tipping point as Coffee County fell 4 to 1.
Tullahoma got on the board in the bottom of the first inning before the Raiders tied the game in the 4th inning on a double steal. In the 5th inning, Tullahoma strung together 4 hits and used a Coffee County error to plate 3 runs. Skylar Bratcher led Coffee County with 2 doubles and a single.
The Raiders return home on Wednesday for Game #2 of the season series with the Cats. First pitch is set for 6 PM at Powers Field. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action beginning with the pregame show at 5:45.