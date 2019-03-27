Coffee County Baseball Falls to Lawrence County

The Coffee County Central High School baseball team traveled to Lawrenceburg on Wednesday to complete their 2 game district series with the Lawrence County Wildcats. After winning by the Mercy Rule on Tuesday, the Red Raiders fell to Lawrence County on Wednesday by a Mercy Rule margin. Coffee County dropped the district contest 11 to 1.
Trailing 2 to 0 going into the 4th inning, Coffee County cut the deficit in half when Bryson Hullett doubled home Skylar Bratcher in the top of the 4th inning. But Lawrence County answered the challenge with 4 runs in the bottom of the 5th and ended the game with a 5 run explosion. Coffee County was held to 3 hits as Bratcher and Noah Bradshaw each added singles to go with Hullett’s RBI double.
Coffee County will return home on Thursday to host Mars Hill Bible out of Alabama as part of the Riverdale Warrior Spring Classic. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 PM at Powers Field.