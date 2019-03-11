Coffee County Baseball Falls to Columbia on Opening Night

Opening up the season on the road on Monday, the Coffee County Central High School baseball team traveled to Columbia. The Red Raiders opened up against district foe Columbia in Mule Town. Columbia silenced the Raider bats as Coffee County fell 3 to 1 in the season opener.
Coffee County was held to 1 hit on the night as Griffin Meeker had a single in the 2nd inning for Coffee County’s only hit. Coffee County got on the board in the 5th inning when by virtue of 3 walks and a wild pitch. Bryson Hullett got a one out walk and came around to notch the Raiders first run of the season.
Hayden Skipper took the loss on the mound for Coffee County as he gave up 2 earned runs while scattering 4 hits. Skipper struck out 9 in 4 innings of work but four walks and a pair of hit batters helped give Columbia base runners in 5 of their 6 innings.
The Red Raiders return home on Tuesday night for the 2nd game in the season series. First pitch is set for 4:30 PM at Powers Field. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast. Lucky Knott will have the call beginning with the pregame show at 4:20.