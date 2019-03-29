Coffee County Baseball Falls in Thursday Tournament Opener

The Coffee County Central High School baseball team opened play in the Riverdale Warrior Spring Classic on Thursday evening. The Red Raiders hosted Mars Hill Bible School out of Alabama at Powers Field. A 7th inning rally by the visitors from Florence saw Coffee County fall 9 to 4.
Tied at 1 entering the 5th inning, the top of the Mars Hill batting order pushed across 3 runs to forge ahead. The Red Raiders rallied with single runs in the 5th and 6th innings to set up the decisive 7th inning. In the 7th, the visitors from Alabama opened the frame with 3 straight hits and a walk as they pushed the lead to 6. Coffee County pushed a run across in the bottom of the 7th and loaded the bases, but could not overcome the deficit.
The Red Raiders collected 5 hits on the night led by Skylar Bratcher who had an RBI triple and Hayden Skipper who finished with a double and a run scored. Kyle Farless finished with a pair of runs. Braden Brown pitched 5 innings as he was saddled with the loss.
Coffee County will travel to Smyrna on Friday for a doubleheader at Stewarts Creek High School as part of the Riverdale Warrior Spring Classic. The Red Raiders will take on Spring Hill beginning at 11 AM followed by a 1:30 PM game against Hilliard Bradley out of Ohio.