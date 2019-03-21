«

»

Coffee County Baseball Falls in Close Game with Cookeville

Skylar Bratcher of Coffee County CHS baseball

The Coffee County CHS baseball stepped out of district action on Thursday as they welcomed Cookeville to Powers Field. In a back and forth game, the Raiders saw Cookeville push across a run in the top of the 7th inning to claim the win.  Cookeville won by a final score of 6 to 5.

Trailing 5 to 4 entering the bottom of the 6th inning, Coffee County tied the game on a sacrifice fly to send the game to the 7th knotted at 5.  In the top of the 7th, Cookeville got their game winning run on a double steal.  Skylar Bratcher had a home run, a single and 2 RBI to lead the Raider hitting attack and earn the Crazy Daisies player of the game award.  Braden Brown had a double and a single while Kael McCall added 2 singles and an RBI.

The Red Raiders return to action on Saturday when they travel to Coalmont to take on Grundy County.  First pitch will be at 5:30 PM at Grundy County High School.

Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/