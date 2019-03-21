Coffee County Baseball Falls in Close Game with Cookeville

The Coffee County CHS baseball stepped out of district action on Thursday as they welcomed Cookeville to Powers Field. In a back and forth game, the Raiders saw Cookeville push across a run in the top of the 7th inning to claim the win. Cookeville won by a final score of 6 to 5.
Trailing 5 to 4 entering the bottom of the 6th inning, Coffee County tied the game on a sacrifice fly to send the game to the 7th knotted at 5. In the top of the 7th, Cookeville got their game winning run on a double steal. Skylar Bratcher had a home run, a single and 2 RBI to lead the Raider hitting attack and earn the Crazy Daisies player of the game award. Braden Brown had a double and a single while Kael McCall added 2 singles and an RBI.
The Red Raiders return to action on Saturday when they travel to Coalmont to take on Grundy County. First pitch will be at 5:30 PM at Grundy County High School.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/