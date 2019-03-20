Coffee County Baseball Falls at Lincoln County

The Coffee County CHS baseball team traveled to Fayetteville on Wednesday for the 2nd game in the district series with Lincoln County. Coming off a disappointing loss on Tuesday, the Red Raiders fell behind early to the Falcons. Coffee County ended up falling by a final score of 9 to 1.
The Falcons pushed across a pair of runs in both the 1st and 2nd innings to seize control of the game. The Coffee County defense ended up committing 4 errors which allowed Lincoln County to plate 7 unearned runs.
Coffee County was held to 5 hits led by Harley Hinshaw who had a pair of singles. Jalen Morris got aboard with a walk and scored Coffee County’s only run on a passed ball.
The Red Raiders will return home on Thursday when they take on Cookeville. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as Lucky Knott will be on the call. First pitch is set for 6 PM our live coverage will begin at 5:50 with the pregame show.