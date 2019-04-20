Coffee County Baseball Ends Regular Season With Senior Night WIn

Hosting Central Magnet of Murfreesboro on Saturday, the Coffee County baseball team celebrated Senior Night. Honoring the 4 seniors in the best way possible, the Red Raiders finished out their career at Powers Field with a win. Despite getting outhit, the Red Raiders won 4 to 1.
In the 4th inning, Bryson Hullett got aboard with an error in the 4th inning and was singled home by Harley Hinshaw. In the 5th inning, a walk and a pair of singles helped produce 3 insurance runs. Hullett added a single and an RBI in the 5th. Kael McCall also finished with a single and an RBI.
The Red Raiders will open up District tournament play on Wednesday when they travel to Tullahoma to take on the Wildcats. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast. First pitch will be at 6 PM, Lucky Knott will begin live coverage with the pregame show at 5:50.