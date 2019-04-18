Coffee County Baseball Completes Sweep of Franklin County

The Coffee County CHS baseball traveled to Winchester on Wednesday night for Game #2 in the season series against Franklin County. Riding a 4 game winning streak, the Red Raiders rallied from an early deficit to grab the district sweep by a final score of 7 to 5.
After scoring a run in the top of the first inning, the Raiders saw Franklin County bounce back with 2 runs in the bottom of the frame. Not to be deterred, Coffee County plated 3 runs in the 2nd inning to seize a lead they would never relinquish.
Harley Hinshaw went the distance on the hill as he scattered 9 hits while striking out 2. Hayden Skipper had a double, a single and 2 RBI to lead the hitting attack. Griffin Meeker added a pair of singles while Kael McCall had a single and 2 RBI.
The Raiders will be back in action on Thursday, weather permitting, when they return home to host Marshall County. First pitch is set for 6:30 PM at Powers Field and Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast. Our live coverage will begin with the pregame show at 6:20.