«

»

Coffee County Anglers Place at State Trail Tournament

Coffee County anglers Garrett Davis(center) and Isaiah Owens(right) show off their catch on Saturday. Looking on is their boat captain Sam Taylor(left) [Photo by Delania Davis]

Competing in a field of 134 boats, the Coffee County Youth Bass Club entered 5 teams in Saturday’s State Open Tennessee BASS Nation Trail Tournament at Nickajack.  A pair of Raider angler teams finished in the top 70 as the Red Raiders nabbed 39th and 69th place finishes.

The team of Isaiah Owens and Garrett Davis continued the hot start to the season as they were the top Coffee County team.  The due landed 3 fish, weighing in at 4.35 pounds, to claim 29th place.  The team of Shannah Frame and Ceygan Thomas took home 69th place as they landed a single fish weighing in at 0.88 pounds.

The Raider anglers are back on the water on Saturday, October 7th when they will fish a region tournament on Old Hickory.  The launch will take place shortly after first light at the Bull Creek Boat Ramp just south of Gallatin.