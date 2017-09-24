Coffee County Anglers Place at State Trail Tournament

The team of Isaiah Owens and Garrett Davis continued the hot start to the season as they were the top Coffee County team. The due landed 3 fish, weighing in at 4.35 pounds, to claim 29th place. The team of Shannah Frame and Ceygan Thomas took home 69th place as they landed a single fish weighing in at 0.88 pounds.
The Raider anglers are back on the water on Saturday, October 7th when they will fish a region tournament on Old Hickory. The launch will take place shortly after first light at the Bull Creek Boat Ramp just south of Gallatin.