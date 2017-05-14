Coffee County Anglers Nab 9th Place Finish at State Championship

The boat of Issac Turner and Cam Rutledge finished in 28th place with a total catch of 10.87 pounds. The team of Blake Mangrum and Jacob Garms finished in 41st place with a total catch of 8.45 pounds. Braeden and Colby Thurmond finished in 54th place, Hunter Sanders and Brayden Majors finished in 79th place and Shannah Frame and Hogan Scott came in 124th place.
The championship brought to a close the 2016-2017 TN Bass Nation Points Championship. The Coffee County team of Braeden and Colby Thurmond finished in 21st place which qualified them for the BASS Nationals Tournament. The top 25 teams in the state qualify for the National tournament. The team of Issac Turner and Cam Rutledge finished in 34th place as they were the only other Coffee County boat to finish in the top 50. The Costa Bassmaster High School National Championship will be held on June 22nd thru 24th on Kentucky Lake and Barkley Lake. Official launch point will be Paris Landing State Park.