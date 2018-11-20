Coffee County Anglers Nab 7 of Top 13 Spots in Saturday Tournament

Members of the Coffee County Bass Club competed on Saturday at Tims Ford in 2018 Captain’s Open Team Tournament. The tournament served as a fundraising tournament benefitting the Tennessee Junior Division State Championship Tournament to be held in May of 2019 and to fund scholarships for the Tennessee High School Region championship. Six boats wearing the uniforms for the Coffee County Bass Club entered the tournament.
The top Raider team was captained by Brent Sain with prep anglers Kaden Freeze and Briley Sain. Team Sain finished in 5th place with a 3 fish total catch weighing 6.55 pounds. Coming in 7th place was the boat captained by Steven Mantooth which contained prep anglers Kylan Mantooth and Lance Marcum. They had a big fish tipping the scales at 4.34 pounds with a total catch of 2 fish weighing 4.43 pounds. The team of John and Jason Smith finished in 9th place with a 2 fish total of 5.1 pounds. The boat of Phillip Petty, Adam Petty and Jayden Yates came in 10th place with a pair of fish weighing 4.98 pounds. Team Petty had a big fish weighing in at 3.05 pounds. Phillip Davis captained a boat with Garrett Davis and Isaiah Owens that came in 12th place with a stringer weighing in at 4.45 pounds. Casey Myers captained a boat with Branson and Dawson Wells to a 13th place finish with a total weight of 4.09 pounds.
The Coffee County Bass Club is back on the water on Saturday, December 1st when they have the option to compete in the state trail series at Norris Lake. The tournament will have registration and weigh-in at Lonus Young Park in LaFollette.