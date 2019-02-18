Coffee County Anglers Have Strong Performances at Saturday Tournament

Seven boats from the Coffee County Youth Bass Club competed on Saturday at Percy Priest Lake in a combination State Trail and Region Tournament. 136 Angler teams from across the state were in attendance in the high school division. The high school Raider anglers managed a Top 6 finish and 2 finishers in the Top 25 for the event.
The junior angler team of Kalyn Mantooth and Lance Marcrom captured the win in the junior division. Mantooth and Marcrom landed 3 keepers on the day that tipped the scales at 6.04 pounds.
The brother tandem of Branson and Dawson Wells were the top finisher as they caught 4 fish weighing in at 10.09 pounds to grab 6th place in the high school age division. The team of Colby Thurmond and Jacob Garms finished in 24th place with a 3 fish stringer weighing in at 5.54 pounds. Briley Sain and Caden Freeze came in 45th place with a single fish weighing in at 3.37 pounds. Isaiah Owens and Garrett Davis finished in 52nd place with a 2.71 pound bass and the teams of Chris Tudor/Sawyer Banks and Adam Petty/Jayden Yates tied for 68th place.
In the state trail standings, Thurmond and Garms are the top Coffee County team as they sit in 32nd place. In the South Central Region standings, the Wells brother are the top team in the region after 5 events. Thurmond and Garms sit in 5th place. Defending Region championship team of Owens/Davis are in striking distance in 10th place while Delainee Driver and Grayson Mangrum are in 22nd place.
The Raider anglers will hit the water again on Saturday, March 2nd when they fish a region tournament at Tims Ford. Blast off will be at first light from the Winchester Bass Club.