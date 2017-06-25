Coffee County Anglers Fare Well at National Tournament

On Thursday, the Thurmonds got off to a good start catching 4 fish that tipped the scales at an even 11 pounds. That finish gave them a placement of 127th after the first day of competition. After sitting out Friday’s weather delay, Braeden and Colby netted 4 more fish on Friday but they were weighed in at 6 pounds and 12 ounces.
Team Thurmond is the first Coffee County Youth Bass Club team to compete at the national tournament. The Thurmonds qualified for the national championship by finishing the year in 21st place in the 2016-2017 TN Bass Nation Points Championship. Braeden and Colby captured a 54th place finish in the Tennessee State Championship held in May on Tims Ford.