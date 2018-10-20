Coffee County 2019 Football Schedule Released

Coffee County Red Raider football coach Ryan Sulkowski announced the 2019 Red Raider football schedule on Wednesday. The schedule, announced during Wednesday’s Ryan Sulkowski Show, once again features 6 region games in the brutal Region 3-6A which encompasses the large Murfreesboro schools. The non-region slate sees the return of local rivals Franklin County and Tullahoma with the return of a couple of teams who have been off the Coffee County schedule for a few years in Walker Valley and Spring Hill.
Wednesday’s Ryan Sulkowski Show features a recap of Friday’s win over White County, a recap of the season and plans the future. If you missed the broadcast of the show on Wednesday night, you can download a podcast of the show at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/