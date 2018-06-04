Coffee County 17U Baseball Drops Grundy County in Monday Night Game

The Coffee County 17U Red Raider baseball team hit the diamond at home on Monday playing host to Grundy County in a 9 inning game. After a rocky start, the Red Raiders rallied for a 9 run 4th inning to roll to a 16 to 9 win.
Trailing 7 to 5 entering the bottom of the 4th inning, Coffee County got 3 hits, 5 walks and 3 Grundy County errors to plate 9 runs. Owen Neel, who came in to pitch in the 2nd inning, got the win. At the plate, Neel was 4 for 6 with a double, a triple and a pair of singles. Neel finished with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored. Griffin Meeker added a single, a double, a pair of walks, an RBI and 3 runs scored.
The Red Raiders will hit the road on Tuesday as they travel to McMinnville to take on Warren County. First pitch is set for 5 PM. Coffee County will travel to Shelbyville on Thursday for another 5 PM doubleheader. The 15U team will play host to Tullahoma on Thursday night at Powers Field. That doubleheader will get underway at 5 PM.