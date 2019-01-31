Coffee Coaches Show Lineup for Saturday

Coming up on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show we will keep you up to date on winter sports and continue to look ahead at spring sports which are just around the corner. Our guests will be: Coffee County CHS wrestling coach Roger Barlow as he keeps us updated on the wrestling team in the postseason including the state berth won last weekend by Mary Anne Walker. Coffee County Middle School athletic director Kyle Harris will also be a guest as he talks about a successful year thus far including a sectional semifinal appearance by the Lady Raider basketball team. He will also bring along Clarissa Deal who will be the new tennis coach at Coffee Middle. We will get to know her a little better and bring you her plans for this year’s tennis team. We will also talk to Coffee County CHS track coach Nathan Wanuch who will open spring workouts in a little over a week. Coach Wanuch will catch us up on any and all new developments with the track program including a full slate of home meets this season at Carden-Jarrell Field.
The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast live each Saturday morning from 10 to 11 AM from the showroom at Al White Ford/Lincoln. Fans are invited to come out and join us each Saturday at Al White and enjoy some free coffee and join in on the fun. If you can’t make it out to Al White, you can tune in the Coffee Coaches Show exclusively on Thunder Radio.