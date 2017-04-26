CMS Soccer Falls to Harris to End Season

The Coffee County Middle School soccer team fell in the semifinals of the CTC conference tournament on Wednesday afternoon in Shelbyville. The Red Raiders drew the tough task of trying to knock off perennial power Harris on their home pitch. Building on their continued improvements over the last few weeks was not enough as the Raiders fell 8 to 0.
A much quicker Harris team was able to score in the 16th, 24th and 27th minutes to take a 3 to 0 lead into the halftime intermission. A pair of goals early in the second half put the game out of reach as Coach Kenny Lockhart made several substitutions. Harris tacked on 3 goals against the reserves to advance to Saturday’s finals against Warren County.