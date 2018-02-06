Claybusters Sweep Saturday Shoot in Rutherford County

The Coffee County Claybusters were back in action on Saturday for an AIM shooting event at Big Springs in Christiana. In the Junior Division, Class A&B; the Claybusters #1 team won their classification over Riverdale. In the Sub-Junior Division, the Claybusters got a clean sweep as the Claybusters #2 team beat out the Claybusters #3 team for the title.
In the Junior Division, Austin Schaller of Coffee County won the individual title shattering 96 clay targets out of 100. Alexus Stacey won the Lady Shooter title as she hit 96 targets out of 100. In the sub-juniors, Tucker Carlton of Coffee County was the champion has he hit 97 targets to edge teammate Logan Meadows who shattered 96 targets.
The Claybusters had a total of 8 shooters hit 90 or more targets on the day. In addition to Schaller, Stacey, Carlton and Meadows; Hayden Jacobs hit 91 targets while Victoria Majors, Cheyenne Martin and Emma Mathews all hit 90 targets.
The Claybusters are back in action on Saturday when they compete in an individual shoot. That shoot will take place at the Highland Rim Shooters Club in Tullahoma.