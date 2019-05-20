Claybusters Shoot Well on Saturday

The Coffee County Claybusters traveled to Nashville on Saturday to take part in a 200 shot singles event at the Nashville Gun Club. Seventeen different shooters took part in the events and once again, the Claybusters brought home an impressive array of titles.
Logan Meadows won the overall event championship as he shot 197 out of 200. Landon Meadows won the subjunior championship shooting 194 out of 200. Colter Smith won the class A championship shooting 193 out of 200. Additionally, Jacob Anderson shot his very first 25 straight.
The Claybusters will return to the Nashville Gun Club on Saturday, June 1st for the Scholastic Clay Target Program(SCTP) regional championship.