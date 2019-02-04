Claybusters Open 2019 Sweeping Team and Individual Titles on Saturday

In their first team shoot of 2019, the Coffee County Claybusters traveled to Christiana on Saturday to compete at Big Springs. All 3 Raider teams captured first place titles. For individual honors, the Claybusters captured 5 individual titles and 2 runner-up finishes.
The Coffee County Team #1 won the Junior Division, Class A & B as they shot a high overall score of 470 out of 500. Team #1 was led by Hayden Jacobs and Colter Smith who each broke 96 of 100 clays. Cheyenne Martin. Tucker Carlton shot down 93 while Alexus Stacey shattered 91 clays.
The Coffee County Team #2 won Class A&B in the sub-junior division with a score of 453. Landon Meadows led Team #2 with a perfect 100 score. Logan Meadows added 94 clays and Emma Mathews knocked down 90. Aubrey Payne had 87 clays and Braden Davenport dropped 82.
Team #3 won the Class D of the Junior Division with a score of 424. Team #3 was led by Victoria Majors who shot 96 clays. That performance was good enough to give her the Lady Championship. The Meadows twins captured the top individual titles in the sub junior class. Landon was the champion and Logan captured the runner up title. Coffee County got a ½ sweep in the Junior class as well as Hayden Jacobs nabbed the title followed closely by Colter Smith. Hayden Jacobs captured the Doubles title while Tucker Carlton won the Class A championship.
The Claybusters will return to match play on Saturday when they travel to Tullahoma for an Individual Shoot. That shoot will take place at the Highland Rim Shooters Club. Shooting will begin at 9 AM.