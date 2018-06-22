Claybusters Middle School Shooters Compete at SCTP State Championship

Emma Mathews was the top finisher for Coffee County as an individual as she shot her way to a first place tie in the Intermediate/Advanced division for ladies. Mathews shot 96 clays and ended up with a 2nd place finish after a scorecard playoff. Mathews score was good enough to place her 14th overall out of 423 shooters. Dylan Hickerson finished in 10th place as an individual for the men in the intermediate/entry level division. Hickerson tagged 90 out of a possible 100 clays.
The Intermediate/Advanced team came home with a 7th place team finish. Team members Emma Mathews(96), Landon Meadows(91), Logan Meadows(91), Jonah Wyatt(83) and Aubrey Payne(81) shot a 442 which was 6 targets out of the Top 5. Henry County won the division with a score of 465.
The short-handed Intermediate/Entry level team finished in 13th place with only 4 shooters. Team members Dylan Hickerson(90), Garrett Taylor(83), Xavier Bartley(79) and Riley Bellomy(68) shot a score of 320. South Gibson won the division with a score of 438.
The high school Claybusters return to Nashville on Saturday for their state championship competition. The Tennessee SCTP state shoot is held at the Nashville Gun Club.