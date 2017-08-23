Claybusters Invite Student Athletes to Join

The Coffee County Claybusters are getting set to begin another season and are looking for interested middle school and high school student-athletes. This state and national championship clay target team is the official Coffee County school sport program that excels at trap and skeet shooting competitions around the state.
Students in any of the local middle schools or high schools who might be interested in joining are asked to attend a pre-season meeting coming up on Wednesday, August 30th. The meeting will begin at 6 PM and will be held in the cafeteria of the Coffee County Middle School. Interested shooters AND their parents are both requested to attend. If you need more information, contact Scott Dickson at: Scott.Dickson@tn.gov