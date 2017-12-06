Claybusters Have Strong Showing at Big Springs on Saturday

The Coffee County Claybusters had a great day on Saturday in the ATA/AIM Shoot at Big Springs. Twenty seven Coffee County shooters took part in the event as Coffee County brought home the lion’s share of top awards. A pair of Claybuster teams won their classifications while all 5 teams placed in the top 3. Individually, 4 Coffee County shooters captured the top score in their class.
In team competition, the Claybusters Team #1 captured a top finish in the Junior Division, Class A&B with a score of 471. The team consisted of: Hayden Jacobs(who shot a 96 out of 100), Lindsey Dickson(85), Colter Smith(96), Victoria Majors(97) and Austin Schaller(97) . They outdistanced 2nd place Central Magnet by 11 targets as they had the Highest Overall Average in the high school(junior) division.
The Claybusters Team #2 won the Sub-Junior(middle school age) Class A to C with a score of 454 for the Highest Overall Average. They outdistanced the Claybusters Team #3 by 22 clays. Team #2 consisted of: Tucker Carlton(96), Emma Mathews(89), Landon Meadows(93), Blane Schreck(86) and Logan Meadows(90). Team #3 was: Alexus Stacey(87), Jonah Wyatt(96), Elizabeth Moore(86), Aubrey Payne(74) and Brason Fletcher(89).
Individually, Colter Smith won the Class A individual championship. Victoria Majors was the Lady Champion. Jonah Wyatt captured the Sub-Junior championship over 2nd place Tucker Carlton. Landon Meadows won the Handicap competition and Austin Schaller was 2nd with Hayden Jacobs 3rd in the Junior division individual standings.
The Claybusters will take off the rest of the month of December from competition. The Claybusters will practice most Saturday’s the rest of the month and resume competition in January.