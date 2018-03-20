«

Claybusters Grab a Pair of Wins on Saturday

Claybusters Intermediate Division winners from March 17, 2018. (Left to Right) Logan Meadows, Braden Davenport, Landon Meadows, Emma Matthews and Jonah Wyatt[Photo used with permission]

The Coffee County Claybusters enjoyed another award-winning weekend after capturing a pair of division wins and 4 Top 3 finishes on Saturday in Christiana.  Competing in a Scholastic Clay Target Program(SCTP) shoot at Big Springs, the Claybusters #4 and #5 teams captured first place Intermediate and Intermediate Entry titles respectively.

Team #4, consisting of: Logan Meadows(83), Braden Davenport(83), Landon Meadows(88), Emma Matthews(91) and Jonah Wyatt(84), shot a 429(out of a possible 500) to defeat Franklin County and MTCS by 6 targets.

Team #5, consisting of Garrett Taylor(68), Riley Bellomy(61), Hunter Harmon(47), Dylan Hickerson(78) and Xavier Bartley(80) also captured a 1st place finish in the Intermediate Entry Division.  The team shot a 334 to outdistance 2nd place MTCS by 18 targets.

The Claybusters Team #3 finished as the runners-up in the Senior Division, Junior Varsity.  The team posted a score of 404 which was 6 broken clays out of first place.  Team members, with their score in parentheses, were: Lexi Stacey(87), Tucker Carlson(98), Brason Fletcher(78), Emily Deford(57) and Cheyenne Martin(84).

The Senior Division, Varsity squad captured a 3rd place finish on the day.  That squad, Claybusters #1, shot a 450 for the day.  Team members, with their score in parentheses, were: Hayden Jacobs(93), Neil Slone(90), Victoria Majors(89), Lindsey Dickson(88) and Austin Schaller(90).

The Claybusters return to action on Saturday, April 7th when the will compete at a team shoot at Big Springs in Christiana.  That tournament is set to get underway at 9 AM.