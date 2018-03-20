Claybusters Grab a Pair of Wins on Saturday

Team #4, consisting of: Logan Meadows(83), Braden Davenport(83), Landon Meadows(88), Emma Matthews(91) and Jonah Wyatt(84), shot a 429(out of a possible 500) to defeat Franklin County and MTCS by 6 targets.
Team #5, consisting of Garrett Taylor(68), Riley Bellomy(61), Hunter Harmon(47), Dylan Hickerson(78) and Xavier Bartley(80) also captured a 1st place finish in the Intermediate Entry Division. The team shot a 334 to outdistance 2nd place MTCS by 18 targets.
The Claybusters Team #3 finished as the runners-up in the Senior Division, Junior Varsity. The team posted a score of 404 which was 6 broken clays out of first place. Team members, with their score in parentheses, were: Lexi Stacey(87), Tucker Carlson(98), Brason Fletcher(78), Emily Deford(57) and Cheyenne Martin(84).
The Senior Division, Varsity squad captured a 3rd place finish on the day. That squad, Claybusters #1, shot a 450 for the day. Team members, with their score in parentheses, were: Hayden Jacobs(93), Neil Slone(90), Victoria Majors(89), Lindsey Dickson(88) and Austin Schaller(90).
The Claybusters return to action on Saturday, April 7th when the will compete at a team shoot at Big Springs in Christiana. That tournament is set to get underway at 9 AM.