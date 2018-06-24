Claybusters Continue Success at SCTP State Championship

High scores were the theme of the day on Saturday at the Tennessee Scholastic Clay Target Program(SCTP) state championship in Nashville. The Coffee County Claybusters joined in the success as they earned a 3rd place team finish in the Senior/Varsity Division. Additionally, a pair of Raider shooters finished in the Top 5 as individuals.
The team of Austin Schaller(who hit 100 out of 100 targets), Hayden Jacobs(99), Colter Smith(97), Neil Slone(96) and Lindsey Dickson(95) shot a team score of 487 to finish 2 clays behind 1st place Middle Tennessee Christian.
For the men, Austin Schaller tied for 1st place in the preliminary round with a perfect score of 100. Schaller had to settle for a 3rd place finish in the shoot-off. Hayden Jacobs captured an 8th place finish with his 99. Other Coffee County individual scores were: Colter Smith(97) in 33rd place; Neil Slone(96) 48th place; Tucker Carlton(95) in 102nd place; Blaine Schreck(94) in 104th place and Brason Fletcher(92) in 163rd place. There were 408 shooters in the men’s Senior/Varsity Division.
For the ladies, Lindsey Dickson captured a 5th place overall finish with her score of 95. Victoria Majors came home in 8th place as she also powdered 95 clays. Other Coffee County finishers were Alexus Stacey who shot an 89 for 33rd place; Cheyenne Martin(83) in 62nd place and Emily DeFord(74) in 85th place. There were 104 female shooters in the Senior/Varsity Division.