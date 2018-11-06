«

Claybusters Claim Team and Individual Titles on Saturday

SubJunior team champions from Big Springs AIM 11/3/2018. Left to Right: Logan Meadows,Landon Meadows, Jonah Wyatt, Emma Mathews and Aubrey Payne.[Photo provided]

The Coffee County Claybusters opened the 2018-2019 season with a bang on Saturday.  The Claybusters teams captured wins in all 3 classes in which they competed.  In the Sub-Junior Class, the Claybusters got a 1-2 sweep as they grabbed the top 2 finishes. Claybusters also won an individual championship and `three of runner-up individual finishes.

The Claybusters #1 team won the Junior Division A & B Class with a High Over All score of 466.  Scores for the individual team members were: Hayden Jacobs(with a score of 97 out of 100), Tucker Carlton(97), Cheyenne Martin(92), Alexius Stacey(91) and Victoria Majors(89).

In the Sub-Junior Division Class A&B, the Claybusters grabbed the top 2 team finishes.  The Claybusters #2 team came in 1st place with a score of 444.  Scores for the individual team members were: Emma Mathews(93), Landon Meadows(89), Aubrey Payne(89), Logan Meadows(88)  and Jonah Wyatt(85).  The Claybusters #4 team came in 2nd place with a score 415.  Scores for the individual team members were: Garrett Taylor(91),  Xavier Bartley(82), Braden Davenport(81), Riley Bellomy(81) and Dylan Hickerson(80).

The Claybusters #3 team won the Junior Division C & D Class with a score of 276.  Scores for the individual team members were: Jacob Anderson(82)Braden Davidson(62) , James Goldston(51), Jaylen Case(47) and Braden Hedgepath(34).

Individually, Hayden Jacobs won the Class B title with a 97.  Colter Smith, as a Junior, Emma Mathews, as a Sub-Junior, and Colter Smith, in Doubles, all captured runner-up finishes.

The Claybusters will next be in action in December.  For more information about the Claybusters, visit their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/145542225487727/