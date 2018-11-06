Claybusters Claim Team and Individual Titles on Saturday

The Claybusters #1 team won the Junior Division A & B Class with a High Over All score of 466. Scores for the individual team members were: Hayden Jacobs(with a score of 97 out of 100), Tucker Carlton(97), Cheyenne Martin(92), Alexius Stacey(91) and Victoria Majors(89).
In the Sub-Junior Division Class A&B, the Claybusters grabbed the top 2 team finishes. The Claybusters #2 team came in 1st place with a score of 444. Scores for the individual team members were: Emma Mathews(93), Landon Meadows(89), Aubrey Payne(89), Logan Meadows(88) and Jonah Wyatt(85). The Claybusters #4 team came in 2nd place with a score 415. Scores for the individual team members were: Garrett Taylor(91), Xavier Bartley(82), Braden Davenport(81), Riley Bellomy(81) and Dylan Hickerson(80).
The Claybusters #3 team won the Junior Division C & D Class with a score of 276. Scores for the individual team members were: Jacob Anderson(82)Braden Davidson(62) , James Goldston(51), Jaylen Case(47) and Braden Hedgepath(34).
Individually, Hayden Jacobs won the Class B title with a 97. Colter Smith, as a Junior, Emma Mathews, as a Sub-Junior, and Colter Smith, in Doubles, all captured runner-up finishes.
The Claybusters will next be in action in December. For more information about the Claybusters, visit their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/145542225487727/