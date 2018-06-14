Claybusters Claim State Title

The Junior Division gunners shot a 962 out of a possible 1,000 to capture the trophy. The Junior Division team shooters were: Hayden Jacobs(197), Colter Smith(190), Victoria Majors(185), Zach Bonee(193) and Austin Schaller(197). Hayden Jacobs and Austin Schaller tied for individual runner-up in the division with Jacobs coming out on top in the tie-breaker. Schaller finished in 3rd place.
The Class A Sub-Junior Raider team finished in 2nd place with a score of 926. The Claybusters came in 2nd place behind Tennessee Smoke by 12 clays. Shooting for the sub-junior Claybusters were: Lexi Stacey(169), Logan Meadows(184), Tucker Carlson(194), Landon Meadows(193) and Emma Matthews(186). Landon Meadows won the individual title for the division and Tucker Carlson finished in 3rd place.
Neil Slone was the other individual winner for Coffee County as he finished in 2nd place in the Gold Junior Division with a 190. The Claybusters return to the Nashville Gun Club on June 21st through the 23rd for the Tennessee Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) state tournament.