Claybusters Claim More Titles on Saturday

It was a clean sweep for the Coffee County Claybusters on Saturday at Big Springs. Competing in 3 divisions, with 5 squads, the Claybusters captured all 4 division titles with some individual honors to go along with it. The shoot was held as part of the American Trapshooting Association AIM program.
The Claybusters #1 squad won the Junior Division, A Class with a score of 466 out of a possible 500 targets. This performance also gave them the highest overall team score for the event. Coffee County outdistanced 2nd place Middle Tennessee Christian School by 4 targets. Squad #1 was made up of Victoria Majors(93), Lindsey Dickson(95), Hayden Jacobs(97), Colter Smith(90) and Austin Schaller(91).
The Claybusters Squad #2 placed first in the Sub-Junior Division Class A with a score of 453. MTCS was 2nd while the Claybusters Squad #3 came in 3rd place. Squad #2 was made up of Lexi Stacey(85), Jonah Wyatt(83), Tucker Carlton(98), Landon Meadows(95) and Logan Meadows(92)
The Claybusters Squad #4 won the Sub-Junior Division Class D with a score of 376. They outshot the team from Shelbyville by 3 clays who was competing as a Class C team. The Claybusters Squad #5 came in 3rd place in Class D as they were 17 clays behind Squad #4. Squad #4 was made up of Garrett Taylor(73), Dylan Hickerson(81), Xavier Bartley(83), Emily DeFord(48) and Braden Davenport(91)
Individually, Landon Meadows was the Class D top shooter overall as he shattered 95 clays. Hayden Jacobs tied in total targets for 1st place in the junior division with 97. Jacobs finished as runner-up after a shoot-off. Tucker Carlton dropped 98 targets to finish #1 among sub-juniors. And Coffee County had a 1-2-3 sweep for top Lady Shooter as Lindsey Dickson busted 95 targets to edge teammates Emma Matthews and Victoria Majors who each shot 93.
The Claybusters are back in action on Saturday, March 17th when they return to Christiana to compete in a Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) Team Shoot at Big Springs. That shoot will commence around 9 AM.