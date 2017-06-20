Claybusters Claim a Pair of Team State Titles

The AIM championship divisions are divided up into age groups rather than grade levels. Coffee County Middle School 6th grader Elizabeth Moore captured the Pre Sub Junior (age 11 and under) individual championship. Moore shot a score of 147 out of a possible 200 targets.
The Sub Junior(ages 12 thru 14) team of Logan Meadows, Tucker Carlton, Victoria Majors, Lexi Stacey and Hayden Jacobs won their division with a score of 956 out of 1000. Meadows(186/200) was the Sub Junior Handicap champion. Jacobs(198/200) was the Sub Junior runner-up and Majors(190/200) won the Sub Junior high score for ladies.
The Junior squad (ages 15 to 18) won their age division with an overall score of 969 out of 1000. The Junior team consisted of Tanner Carlton, Coleton Tabor, Zach Bonee, Garrett Bradford and Austin Schaller. Overall, the Junior squad had the highest score of the championship while the Sub Junior team shot the second highest team score.
The Claybusters return to the Nashville Gun Club for the SCTP state championship this week looking for a double sweep of state titles. The middle school shooters will compete on Thursday and the high school team will be in competition on Saturday. Both championships will be held at Nashville Gun Club. The Claybusters are coached by Scott Dickson.